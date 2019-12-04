Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple stepping down from KS House, replacement nominated

Wichita Mayor-Elect Brandon Whipple is resigning from his position as a state representative to focus on leading the city.

The Sedgwick County Democratic party says Whipple decided to resign from representing Kansas House District 96 effective Jan. 13, 2020. Nominated to take his place is Stephanie Yeager, of Wichita.

"While the offices are no incompatible under statute, Mayor-Elect Whipple has elected to resign his House seat effective Jan. 13 so that he may focus solely on the enormous job of being mayor," the Sedgwick County Democratic party says.