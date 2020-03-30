McConnell Air Force Base reports first case of coronavirus

McConnell Air Force Base says an active-duty airman assigned is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive coronavirus test.

The airman is currently in isolation at an off-base residence, in accordance with CDC and KDHE recommendations.

"Team McConnell encourages all base personnel and families to stay informed on COVID-19 with updates from the CDC and base-level communications, including the base website and Facebook page.

Updates from McConnell can be found at www.mcconnell.af.mil/CORONAVIRUS and on Facebook @22ARW.