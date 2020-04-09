McPherson Dillons employee tests positive for COVID-19, county confirms

One of Kansas' most recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 is an employee at McPherson's Dillons on Main Street. McPherson County says the employee was not showing symptoms while on the clock, but started to feel sick and left work for the day.

McPherson County health officials are working to contact anyone who may have been in contact, but do want to give a heads up to anyone who was at the Dillons from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 31 or from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1 that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who believes they were exposed in this case and starts feeling any symptoms related to COVID-19 should contact their doctor. If this case possibly concerns you and you don't have a provider, you can call the McPherson County Health Department at 620-241-1753.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Dillons says it's supporting the employee with emergency paid leave and discussed sanitation efforts it immediately took after learning of this case.

"We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations," a statement form the company says.