Arrest warrant for local barber rescinded after opening against Governor's order, authorities say he could still face charges

A McPherson barbershop owner will not go to jail but still may face court charges for opening against the Governor's executive orders. Luke Aichele owns Luke’s Barbershop and opened last Monday even though salons and barbershops are prohibited from opening until Phrase 2 of reopening plan set forth by Governor Laura Kelly. Aichele says authorities issued an arrest warrant for him and had planned to serve him on May 11th. But late Saturday night, Aichele tells Eyewitness News the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the warrant.

Aichele says he decided to open early because he and his employees have not received any unemployment and need to provide for their families.

"We stayed closed from the time the Governor shut us down to May 4,” said Aichele. "I kind of felt like being a single income provider for my household, that was as long as I could stay closed.”

Aichele said he's already depleted his savings and does not want to fall behind on bills.

"If you do anything and you provide for your family in that way, you're essential,” said Aichele. "I've got three people at home that would make a pretty strong argument that I'm essential.”

Aichele said earlier in the week, two officers walked into his shop and showed him an active warrant for his arrest. He was shocked.

"We're not trying to break any laws,” said Aichele. “Actually, as far as I know I'm not breaking any laws. I have went against the Governor's order, but that's not breaking the law.” Landon Wall also works at the barbershop. He served in the Marines and said he did not fight for his country to be told he is not allowed to work and provide for his family.

"United States military fought for your freedom and don't give that up," said Wall.

Aichele says the barbers in his shop wear masks and sanitize their hands between clients because they don't want to get anyone sick.

"Some hurtful things have been said on social media,” said Aichele. "We respect people in authority. We respect officers of the law whether it's the sheriff, police department, judicial system. It doesn't always mean that you have to agree with them. It doesn't mean that you can't raise a question of whether something is right or wrong.”Eyewitness News reached out to the McPherson Police Department and City Attorney's Office and was told no statement would be provided at this time.