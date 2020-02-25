McPherson man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Lindsborg

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Lindsborg died from his injuries.

The KHP identifies the driver as 26-year-old Alberto Garcia. The KHP says two children in his vehicle, a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were hospitalized with suspected serious injuries.

The KHP says a 2008 Lexus IS 350, driven by Garcia, was traveling north in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue, about 3.8 miles south of Lindsborg when Garcia lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the southbound lane, causing a 2010 Ford F-450 to hit the Lexus.

"Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of 14th Avenue," the KHP says.

Garcia died from his injuries at the scene.

One of three adult passengers in the Ford F-450 received treatment at Salina Regional Hospital for a possible injury. The two other passengers and the pickup's driver, a 22-year-old Hesston man, weren't injured, the KHP says.