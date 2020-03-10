Meals on Wheels puts precautions in place to monitor Wichita seniors

While the population they serve doesn't often get out into the public and the overall chances of contracting COVID-19 (coronavirus) are low, drivers for Wichita's Meals on Wheels Program increase precautions to protect against the virus.

Each weekday (Monday through Friday) volunteers pack up to deliver about 8,500 meals in Wichita, delivering meals and company to homebound seniors.

"Some of them you visit with a little bit and it makes their day," Meals on Wheels volunteer Merlin Karbin says. "Sometimes it's the only person they see all day."

With heightened awareness of COVID-19, a few more precautions are in place for Senior Services of Wichita's meals on Wheels program.

"Our national meals association is just now starting to put out information, specific to our population, especially to our homebound elderly" says Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire. "They're not getting out, so (they're) not as exposed, but again, we don't want volunteers exposing them if they're sick."

If volunteers are sick, they're being told not to come in and to wait at least 24 hours after recovering to return to delivering meals for the program. Hand-washing is a must and the program hopes Meals on Wheels volunteers can help keep those they serve healthy, reporting back if they notice illnesses.

"They're really good at seeing changes," Alkire says. "We're going to put a fact sheet together using the information I'm receiving and send it out with the volunteers. The best way to get into the homes is with the meals."

Precautions are also taking effect at senior service's four Wichita senior centers with much of the same advice passed onto staff and guests coming in for recreational and social activities.

"We serve, throughout the four (senior centers) about 3,000 people a year, so you're talking about a lot of people," Alkire says. "These are healthier people, 55 and older, but we're still vulnerable."

Much like it does in the fall ahead of flu season, senior services in Wichita shares information and what to look out for about COVID-19 in a newsletter. However, concern for the virus by the service's guests remains low because of the limited risk for contracting it.