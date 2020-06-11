Meat-price relief could soon come as packing plants ramp up production

As Kansas slowly reopens its economy, meat-packing plants ramp up production, almost operating at full capacity again. More meat processing could mean a drop in your grocery bill.

Currently, the retail value for a pound of beef is more than $7. Eyewitness News spoke with local grocery shoppers Thursday who say in some cases, their monthly grocery bills have increased by $400 in recent months.

Relief could come soon as the USDA reports some plants are producing up to 95 percent capacity.

The Kansas Livestock Association says cattle moving through the supply chain at a more steady pace "is incredible news" for ranchers and consumers.

For a family of five, the approximate 11 percent jump in beef prices adds up quickly, but the Kansas Livestock Association says we could see prices fall in a few weeks.