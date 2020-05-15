Medical experts explain metrics used in decisions on reopening Kansas

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas and what needs to happen for the state's economy to reopen, we hear about metrics like level of disease spread and rate of infection.

Eyewitness News Friday spoke with medical experts including Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns on the metrics we hear about often and what bearing they have going forward in reopening Kansas.

"So, rate of infection, I guess we'd be looking at how many cases, new cases you have within a certain time," Dr. Minns says.

That's one metric he says is being monitored closely as parts of the state again begin to open up.

"In a perfect world, you'd like to go out and do a random sample of 1,000 citizens and see what percent are positive. And maybe repeat that then periodically to see if the population rate is going down," Dr. Minns says.

While Sedgwick County and the state as a whole have ramped up testing for COVID-19, we're not yet to that level. More testing, though, means more cases. So, what else are state health officials considering?

"They were looking at not only hospitalization rates, and obviously the mortality rate, but also the number of positive cases," says former Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Dr. Robert Moser. "I think they've just seen some pop up in the numbers enough that it worries them."

The "pop," or uptick in numbers Dr. Moser is referring to comes from clusters around the state, a contrast to areas where the spread of COVID-19 has slowed, raising alarm for state health officials.

"If they don't slow down just a little bit, that we may be back," Dr. Moser says of what specifically worries state health officials.

Until a perceptible drop in positive cases can be identified, a slower return to reopening all the away may be what to expect, doctors say.

"In all this reopening effort, we want to make sure the cases don't start going up because of the relaxation of the restrictions we added," Dr. Minns says. "(If) that's the case, then we're gonna put the brakes on."

Dr. Minns and Dr. Moser point out that because the virus can incubate for up to two weeks, we've barely seen a full incubation period since the state began the gradual reopening process on May 4.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says once those numbers catch up, we'll have a better idea about the timeline to reopen.