Meet the Kansas City Chief's 100-year-old fan

Meet Melba Mills.

She's 100 years old.

She may also be the Kansas City Chief's biggest fan, but she never saw a game in-person.

That is until her son wrote a letter to the team.

A video the team posted to Twitter shows Melba's once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It starts with Melba talking about all of the significant events she's lived through during her 100 years on earth. Then, it goes to her son, Monte Mitchell, sharing why he thinks his mother, now a football fan, should get to see the Chiefs.

Next up, Mitch Houltus, the Voice of the Chiefs, walks through Melba's front door.

"Your son sent us a letter to tell us your incredible story," said Mitch. "Quite honestly, it captivated the attention of our entire organization. So on behalf of the National Football League and all of the Chiefs Kingdom, we would like to invite you to be at our home opener."

Cut to Sept. 22, 2019, Budlight Fan of the Game, Melba Mills is in Arrowhead Stadium for her very first Chiefs game.

She tours the locker rooms then takes to the field where she's treated like the 100-year-old superfan she is -- meeting Chiefs officials, cheerleaders, Hall-of-Famers, players and of course, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes - her favorite!

"This is the game ball. I wanted to give this to you," Mahomes can be heard telling Melba as she looks on in amazement.

The video ends ever so sweetly with the Bonner Springs native using her walker to gaze around an empty stadium, wearing her own special jersey. The number? 100. It's also significant since the NFL is celebrating its 100th year.

"Cheers to 100," reads the final clip.