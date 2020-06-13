Memorial planned for missing toddler found in Little Walnut River

Three months ago, a pickup truck fell into the Little Walnut River in Leon. The driver, Chris Johnson, and his 20-month-old daughter, Addison, drowned.

Johnson’s body was located almost immediately but it took two weeks for Addison to be found.

Johnson left behind a fiancé, Janelle Jones, who is planning a memorial for their baby girl this Monday.

"They found it in the river several days after the accident. At that time I was in hopes that she would be right where it was. But she wasn't," Jones said.

Janelle Jones thinks about March 11 every day, a drinking and driving accident that took her whole world from her; her fiancé and her 20-month-old little girl.

"There's still memories everywhere you look but all of Addie's stuff is still in her bedroom,” Jones said. “If I need to go in there, I'll go grab what I need and get out because it's still hard to go in there. It still smells like her. Everything's there."

Monday would have been Addison’s second birthday so her mom, Janelle, organized a memorial and celebration of her little girl's life at Three Wooden Crosses Church.

"That way we can celebrate her life and celebrate her birthday all together when everybody's there," Jones said.

Jones is making Addison shirts for family and friends to wear on Monday. But moving forward, she plans to use her experiences to raise awareness and speak at DUI meetings.

"Chris was a very good dad,” Jones said. “Everybody knows she was a daddy's girl anyway, and that they're always going to be together."