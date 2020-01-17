Police arrest men accused of bringing teen from Missouri to Wichita for sex

Two men, accused of bringing a 14-year-old girl to Wichita from Missouri for sex, face multiple charges.

Charges against 19-year Kyle Ellergy and 20-year-old Devin Miller include aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing a child's misconduct and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Thursday, Wichita police say, investigators with the department's Exploited and Missing Children Unit (EMCU) received information from the FBI Wichita office of a 14-year-old runaway being in Wichita.

Police say investigators found the girl at a home in the 2700 block of North Amidon.

"Miller was also located on Amidon and arrested without incident," police say. "Ellery was located at a residence in the 2300 block of North Sommerset and was arrested without incident."

Police say the investigation revealed that Ellery picked up the girl in Missouri and brought her back to Wichita "For purposes of inappropriate relations."

"through the examination of evidence and interviews, both Ellery and Miller were arrested," police say.

Wichita police say investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.