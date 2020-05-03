Menards now requiring face masks, not allowing children or pets in stores

Menards is making several policy changes related to the COVID-19 crisis, including requiring shoppers to wear a mask or face covering.

In a statement on its website, the company said all shoppers must wear a mask or face covering while in the store. If a person does not have one, they can purchase a mask.

Children under the age of 16 along with pets are no longer allowed in any stores. Service dogs are still welcome. Anyone who looks younger than 16 may be asked to show their ID.

The company is also implementing elderly and vulnerable guest special shopping hours. These are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In addition, store hours have changed. They are now open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are reminders throughout the store to encourage people to remain six feet apart from each other. Certain stations have floor markers for people to wait while they are queued.

Menards is asking both customers and team members to continue to follow the World Health Organization's five steps to combat COVID-19:

1. Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

2. Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.

3. Avoid touching your face.

4. Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.

5. Stay home if you feel unwell.