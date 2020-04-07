Mental-health expert discusses challenges stay-at-home order can bring

With Kansas' stay-at-home order in place since the end of March, Comcare of Sedgwick County reports a piece of good news as it has not seen an uptick in mental-health crisis calls related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While that is encouraging, Eyewitness News Tuesday spoke with a mental-health expert about the challenges this time can bring and what could lie ahead.

"Social distancing is good, what we need to be doing," says Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of Kansas. "(But) social isolation, no matter the way you look at it, is still isolation, and all of the negative ramifications come with it that isolation brings for whatever reason."

Litwiller says staying safe during times of quarantine goes far beyond physical restraints. He says the biggest message is to make sure people practice social distancing the right way, not social isolation.

"Social isolation has this implication that you are not talking to people, which is the exact opposite of what people should be doing. They should be finding ways to talk with people," he says. "Just the inference of that word, "isolation," is really the problem."

Litwiller says people who become socially isolated are at risk of developing habits that can cut down on quality of life and even become addictions. He says the COVID-19 pandemic can draw more people to mental-health awareness and that right now, a rise in depression and anxiety are among his main concerns.

But the aftermath of COVID-19 brings another set of worries, whenever the pandemic does end.

"The longer they wait to reach out, the more likely they are going to experience trauma, and if they experience trauma as a result of this because they didn't cope, the more likely something like PTSD could rear its head down the road," Litwiller says.

Reaching out to family and friends and discussing topics not associated with the pandemic are among things you can do to avoid isolation, Litwiller says.