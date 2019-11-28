Messy Turkey-Day weather

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says it'll be a messy, raw and windy holiday with snow, sleet, rain, gusty winds and wind chills in the 20s, a great day to stay inside inside, eat turkey and watch football, Happy Thanksgiving.

Look for gray skies Thanksgiving Day with blowing snow for some, rain or sleet for others, early, then a few lingering rain showers this afternoon. Temps will only top-out in the mid to upper 30s and gusty southerly winds will make it feel like the 20s most of the day.

Clouds will hang tough tonight and a stiff breeze will hold temps nearly steady Thursday evening and it'll dry but another round of rain will plow into Kansas from our south after midnight.

Black Friday will bring wet, but not white, or icy weather most of the day with occasional rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms. We'll see highs in the 50s Friday along with more gusty southerly winds.

Our weekend will dry and mild but the relentless Kansas wind will continue to howl Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Light sleet/snow mix early then light rain this afternoon. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 38.

Tonight: Rain ends then cloudy and cool. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Afternoon rain likely, isolated storms possible too; breezy, warmer. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Rain/storms end then clearing late; mild. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 44.

Sat: High: 59 Mostly sunny, windy and even warmer.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM showers.