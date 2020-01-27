Mexican woman found with 21 pounds of meth on KS traffic stop sentenced

A federal court judge Monday sentenced a woman from Mexico to 85 months (7 years, one month) in prison in connection with a Feb. 26, 2019 traffic stop in Russell County in which Kansas Highway Patrol troopers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Maria Alonso-Espinoza pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Feb. 26, 2019, the KHP stopped her car on Interstate 70, near Russell.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Alonso-Espinosa was the registered owner of and a passenger in the vehicle driven by her brother when the stop happened.

Troopers found the meth hidden inside the driver's side rear quarter panel of the vehicle.

"Investigators learned Alonso-Espinoza was taking the methamphetamine from Colorado to Wichita for distribution," the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

