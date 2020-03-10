Middle schoolers in Colorado eat marijuana edibles, 9 go to hospital

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR/CNN) – Eleven middle school students ate marijuana-infused candies this week, sending most of them to the hospital.
Nine Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances and taken to the hospital after they became disoriented and started vomiting. (Source: KDVR, CNN)
“No one was, at any time, in any life-threatening danger,” Adams 14 School District spokesman John Poynton said.
Experts say youth THC use remains flat. But for children who do use marijuana, surveys show more are turning to edibles.
THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation.