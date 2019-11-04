Midweek rain chance and changing temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that milder weather should continue through the middle of the week before the next big temperature change arrives. A few rain showers are going to be possible in south central and southeast Kansas, but most areas will be missed.

Look for low temperatures to drop into the 30s for Tuesday morning. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds with the chance of rain limited to areas along and southeast of the Turnpike. Temperatures will be dropping for the second half of the week. Much of the state should have highs in the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 63 Turning cloudy with a chance for late day rain showers.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 35 Turning mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 34 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 42 Turning mostly cloudy; falling temps and windy.

Mon: High: 37 Low: 23 Partly cloudy and breezy.