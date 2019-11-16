Midweek rain chances

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says Sunday will be mild with much lighter winds than we endured Saturday then early next week, think spring as temps soar to near 70 degrees.

We'll see gray skies early Sunday across most of Kansas with temps in the 30s and 40s but by afternoon it'll be sunny and mild. Highs tomorrow will top-out in around 60 statewide with west to northwest winds under 20 mph.

Clouds will roll back into Kansas Sunday night but we;ll stay dry with lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

The weather Monday and Tuesday looks fantastic, unless you're a firefighter or farmer because it'll still be dry, with afternoon highs soaring into the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

A midweek weather-maker will bring our first decent chance for rain in several weeks. Right now, it looks like central and south central Kansas will have the best bet to get wet.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty at times. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: N/NW 10-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/SW 5-15. Low: 39.

Mon: High: 69 Early clouds then mostly sunny; warmer.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 47 Windy; scattered p.m. showers/storms.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, breezy; o-night showers.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 30 Early showers then mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 31 Morning clouds afternoon sun.