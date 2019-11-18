Midweek rain chances still on the way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a midweek system will bring some rain chances back through the Plains. Although there could be some snow developing Thursday night or early Friday, travel conditions shouldn't be a problem at the end of this week.

Skies will be clear into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40. South winds return for the afternoon with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 60s. It could be a bit breezy in parts of western Kansas.

Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday. The morning looks dry, but late in the afternoon, some rain showers and storms will begin to develop. Highs will be a mix of 50s and 60s with warmest temperatures in the east.

Rainfall amounts Wednesday night will likely be under .50" and most of the moisture is gone by Thursday morning. Some light snow flurries may move into western Kansas Thursday night, but accumulations are not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 67 Turning cloudy; late evening-night showers & storms.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 33 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 27 Sunny.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 34 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 43 Increasing clouds.