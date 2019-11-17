Midweek storm on the horizon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that warm temperatures will cover the area for Monday and Tuesday, then all eyes turn toward a developing system for the middle of the week. Chances for rain may finally return to the area.

Skies will be turning mostly cloudy into Monday morning. Lows will slip back to the 30s and 40s with light winds. Highs will be near 70 on Monday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the northwest up to 30 mph. Extreme fire danger will present itself for much of the area.

Look for another warm day Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds invade the area on Wednesday with rain and some thunder possible in south central and eastern Kansas Wednesday evening. Some light snow may impact parts of western Kansas heading into Thursday or Friday. It doesn't look like anybody in Kansas will have snow to shovel, but it will turn much chillier by the second half of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: W/NW 25;gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tue: High: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; windy. Chance for evening/nighttime rain.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 43 Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 33 Cloudy with a chance for rain/snow mix.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 27 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.