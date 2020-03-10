Midweek warm-up, colder by week's end

Meteorologist Mark Larson says there's several more rain chances on the way to Kansas the rest of the week and warmer midweek temperatures will be followed by a chilly weekend.

Clear skies early Tuesday will give way to more of clouds than sun by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. South winds won't be nearly as feisty as the last few days, but should run about 10-20 mph for most of the state.

Tonight will bring passing rain chances as a weak front slides through our area, but any showers, or t-storms, that do develop, should push to our southeast before daybreak Wednesday.

We'll get a chance to enjoy another round of very mild weather midweek before colder temperatures return Friday through the weekend along with more chances for rain and even some snow.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; passing showers late. Wind: S/NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/NW 5-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy; spotty showers late. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 65 Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 36 Turing cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Chance for rain showers; otherwise cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 44 Evening showers/storms.