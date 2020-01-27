Midwest rooting for Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

A new map shows who the nation is cheering on for Super Bowl LIV.

The map was put together by the NFL guys over at BetOnline.ag, using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

While it's nearly a 50/50 split, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have a small advantage over of the San Francisco 49ers, 27-23 states.

It's clear the Chiefs take the middle of the country while San Francisco takes the coasts.

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last week, tracking the primary fan hashtags for each team, such as #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners (San Francisco has also recently started using #BeLegendary).

Over 75,000 tweets were tracked.