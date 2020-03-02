Mild & unusually quiet for March

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that for early March, the weather looks unusually quiet for the much of the Plains. Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings, but afternoons above normal.

Skies will be clear early Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Light winds will prevail for the afternoon with a sunny sky. Highs will likely reach the 60s.

Look for more mild weather on Wednesday with sunshine. A cold front will swing through on Thursday, but temperatures are not going to cool down much. And there won't be any chance of rain until late in the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 36.

Wed: High: 65 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 38 MOstly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny; cooler.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 35 Early AM clouds, then mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 44 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers. Windy

Mon: High: 58 Low: 46 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.