Mild Christmas for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warmer than normal Christmas will be followed by a wet storm for the final weekend in 2019.

Look for south winds to continue into Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the 50s for northwest Kansas, but 60s are on the way elsewhere. South winds will gusty as high as 30 mph.

Christmas will have temperatures in the 50s and 50s with sunshine and south winds.

Although it does turn cooler late in the week, it will still be above normal for December. Rain chances won't arrive until Friday afternoon in western Kansas, and then spread east into the start of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Christmas Eve: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Christmas: High: 64 Decreasing clouds and breezy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 35 Turning cloudy; chance for evening/night rain.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 40 Cloudy with chances for rain; windy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 30 AM snow chance, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.