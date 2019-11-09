Mild Fall weekend, turning much colder next week

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mild weather slated for Kansas. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

After a chilly start, sunshine and southerly winds will push afternoon highs into the low 70s in central Kansas with mid to upper 70s in the west.

Winds turn to the north for Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s, behind a cold front. Temperatures will be dropping late in the afternoon as clouds begin increasing and the real push of cold air moves into the region. Some drizzle and flurries look to be on the way for early Monday. Highs will likely stay below freezing in most areas Monday afternoon.

The cold winter weather will stick around Tuesday, with moderating temperature by the middle and end of the week

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Wind: S/SW 5-10. High: 72.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, turning cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, light rain to light wintry mix by morning. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 29.

Mon: High: 33 Light wintry mix, then turning mostly sunny. Windy

Tue: High: 39 Low: 13 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 23 Becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 30 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.