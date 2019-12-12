Mild Friday, then cold & snow return

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the warmest day of the week should be Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, a cold front is on the way for Friday night, which will drop temperatures for the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into the night with lows in the 20s and 30s. Light winds will continue into Friday morning. The afternoon will have partly cloudy skies as temperatures warm up nicely.

Colder air will be here for the weekend. Saturday looks like travel conditions will be fine, but as snow chances increase Sunday, roads may become slick at the end of the weekend. Snow chances begin in western Kansas Sunday morning and then move east. Most of the accumulation will come Sunday night. Heaviest amounts could be 3-5 inches in western and central Kansas. Around Wichita, it is looking like 1-3 inches by mid morning on Monday. Stay tuned as the forecast could change some.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 10-15. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 42 Mostly cloudy and colder.

Sun: High: 30 Low: 27 Cloudy; wintry mix changing to evening/night snow.

Mon: High: 29 Low: 22 Snow tapers off, then cloudy and a bit breezy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.