Mild Sunday, rain and snow Monday night

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay mild through the end of the weekend, then we'll have a chance for rain and snow Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Sunday, we'll have clouds in the morning in central and eastern Kansas, but it will become sunny across the state in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s for most of the state.

Mild weather will stick around through most of the day on Monday, with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s. By Monday evening, a rain/snow mix will move into northwestern Kansas. This will move to the southeast, into southwestern Kanas overnight. The best chance for rain and snow will be in the western half of the state, but we can't rule out a rain/snow mix in central Kansas overnight, ending on Tuesday.

Highs will drop back into the 40s for most of the state on Tuesday. We'll stay dry and mild through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, wintry mix overnight. Wind: E 5-10. High: 50.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 30 AM mix of rain/snow, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.