Mild Sunday, then summer-like temps take over

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says much warmer weather will move into the state over the next few days.

Tonight, it's going to stay chilly with lows in the 30s across the state. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, highs will get back into the mid-60s. We'll have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Wind will be in from the south, with gusts around 20-25 mph.

The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week, with highs in the upper 70s on Monday and the low 80s on Tuesday. We'll drop back into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but that's still much warmer than normal.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Thursday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day, but the best chance will be overnight into early Friday morning.

Highs will drop back into the 60s Thursday through the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-15; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 54.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 77.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms.

Fri. High: 60 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat. High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.