Mild Sunday, then winter returns

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front is on the way that will put a stop to the mild weather.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear and lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Sunday, the cold front will begin to move through the state, but the bottom won't completely drop out yet. Highs will reach the mid 50s in northern Kansas and the low to mid 60s for the southern part of the state. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be mild.

Then, the cold weather takes over.

Flurries will be possible Sunday night through Monday morning, starting along the Nebraska state line around midnight. This will push to the south through the moring, with flurries possible near Wichita around 8 a.m. Monday. Up to around a half of an inch of snow will be possible along and north of I-70, with everyone to the south of I-70 receiving less than that.

Sunshine will return Monday afternoon but highs on Monday will drop into the 30s statewide. It will be breezy, too, with gusts around 40 mph possible.

The sky will stay clear with highs in the 30s on Tuesday. With a southerly wind, we'll get back into the 50s Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Rain, becoming a light rain/snow mix overnight. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Monday: Flurries in the morning, mostly sunny afternoon. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. High: 33.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 14 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 24 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 33 Sunshine.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

