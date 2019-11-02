Mild end to the weekend but colder next week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a mild end to the weekend, but a chance for winter weather is back for part of the state next week.

Overnight, lows will drop into the 20 for the west and the 30s for central and eastern Kansas. The sky will be clear overnight.

Sunday, it will be sunny and mild as highs warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a little breezy at times, with wind in from the southwest around 10-20 mph and gusty.

A weak cold front will move through the state, from the north, on Monday. This will drop our highs into the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week. We won't get a chance for rain with this front, with sunshine continuing for a few days.

Another cold front will move into the state, once again from the north, on Wednesday. The chance for showers will follow this front, mainly in central Kansas on Wednesday evening. That will turn into a rain/snow mix overnight, continuing for south central Kansas Thursday morning, ending Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will take over behind the front, but it's going to get cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s through the end of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 58.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain, overnight wintry mix.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 32 Morning rain/snow mix then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 30 Sunny.