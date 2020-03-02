Mild first week of March for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a mostly cloudy and cooler start to the work week, but skies will clear-out this afternoon and temperatures will climb into the middle 50s which is a few degrees above normal for the second day of March.

The week ahead looks unusually quiet for early March. No major weather makers are expected to move through the state and temperatures will be above average every single day. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s will warm into the 60s during the afternoon.

The next significant storm system won’t impact the state until Sunday afternoon, if not early next week. Before it arrives, conditions will be windy and warm on Friday and Saturday followed by a chance of rain on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies and cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low:

Wed: High: 65. Low: 37. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 33. Sunny.

Fri: High: 61. Low: 37. Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64. Low: 44. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 48. Becoming cloudy; chance of rain late.