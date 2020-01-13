Mild for a few more days

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay mild for a few days, but cooler weather and a chance for rain will move back into Kansas by Thursday.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the teens and 20s. The sky will be clear for the western half of the state, but it will stay mostly cloudy for central and eastern Kansas.

Tomorrow, the clouds will clear and our highs will get warmer, back into the 50s for most of the state. The wind will stay mild, around 5-10 mph.

We'll stay sunny and mild through Wednesday, but the weather will start to change on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll have a chance for a rain/snow mix in the evening, moving in from the southwest. By Friday, that will turn to scattered showers, ending in the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will warm into the mid 50s, but we'll drop back into the 40s for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/W 5-10. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/N 5-10. High: 49.

Thu: High: 37. Low: 22. Mostly cloudy, evening rain/snow mix.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 33. Cloudy and breezy with rain showers.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 27. Sunny.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 23. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 39. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.