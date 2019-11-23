Mild for a few more days, then winter returns

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we’ll stay sunny and mild for the next few days, then winter weather will be possible.

Highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s through Monday (it’ll be sunny too).

Our next system will move in on Tuesday. Snow will be possible early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, mainly along and north of I-70. Most of this system will stay to the north in Nebraska (could be tough travel weather for folks heading north).

Another system will move in on Wednesday. Snow will be possible in southwestern Kansas Wednesday evening. This will move to the northeast, covering most of western and north central Kansas in light snow through Thursday morning. South central Kansas looks like it will miss the snow, but will have a chance for rain through the same time period.

Then, rain showers will be possible, scattered across the state on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 59.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 29 Partly cloudy, rain in the evening.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 33 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 37 Scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.