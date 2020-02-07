Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will stay mild for the weekend, but much cooler weather will take over for the start of the next work week.

Tonight, it's going to be chilly with lows in the 20s. The sky will stay partly cloudy and the wind will stay mild, around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the low 50s and wind gusts around 25-30 mph.

We'll stay mild through the end of the weekend, with highs around 50 on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and breezy through then.

A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Sunday afternoon. That will drop our highs into the low 40s for the start of the work week. It will be cloudy on Monday with a breeze.

We'll warm back into the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next round of rain possible by then. Showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon, turning to a rain snow mix overnight, into snow by early Thursday morning.

Highs will drop back into the 30s on Thursday and we'll stay cool through the end of the next work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 25 More clouds than sun.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 31 Breezy with a good chance of rain.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 25 Breezy and colder with a chance of snow.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

