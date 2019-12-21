Mild leading up to Christmas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay mild for a few more days, then a cold front will bring some cooler weather to the state for Christmas.

We'll stay chilly tonight with lows back into the 20s and 30s overnight. Patchy fog will be possible, especially in south central Kansas late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

That fog will clear Sunday afternoon, leaving a sunny sky. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s for most of the state. The wind will be in from the southwest, around 5-15 mph.

That warm weather will stick around for the start of the work week, with highs back into the low 60s for most.

Our next cold front will move into northern Kansas Tuesday morning, arriving in south central Kansas on Wednesday. Highs will drop into the 40s for the northwest on Christmas, but the rest of the state will have highs in the 50s.

Our next weather-maker will move into the state on Friday. This will bring rain to south central Kansas throughout the day. By Friday afternoon, a rain/snow mix will be possible for western and north central Kansas, becoming snow in the evening. That system will linger for central and eastern Kansas through Saturday afternoon, bringing a rain/snow mix with it. Because this system is still 6-7 days out, there is low confidence on the timing/impact... stay tuned!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with fog late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Fog early then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Christmas: High: 57 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 30 Rain showers.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 33 Morning rain, afternoon wintry mix