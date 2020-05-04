Mild, spring weather continues for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even though another cold front is headed to Kansas Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to be very springlike for most of the area.

Skies will be mostly clear into the night with gusty northwest winds. Lows early Tuesday will be down in the 40s and 50s and highs will reach the 70s. Northwest winds will go down late in the afternoon.

Expect another sunny day Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The next rain chance will come Thursday, but most of it will be in south central Kansas where some storms are possible. It's unlikely to be anything severe and should move out in the early evening hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing and a bit breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy early. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 74 Mostly sunny, mild.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy; chances for showers and storms.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 41 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 50 AM showers, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 43 Increasing clouds.