Mild start for December

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that mild weather will cover much of the central Plains for the next couple of days. An approaching system on Thursday will bring clouds, but not much (if any) in the way of colder temperatures.

Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 20s and 30s. The winds will turn to the northwest for Tuesday, but highs are still expected to warm into the mid and upper 50s.

Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday with highs in the 55-60 degree range.Dry weather is expected with light west-southwest winds in the afternoon.

Thursday has a chance for some afternoon sprinkles in southern Kansas, but measurable rain is highly unlikely. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 59 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 38 Turning cloudy; chance for evening sprinkles.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; chance for PM sprinkles/flurries.