Mild start to the week, then it cools down

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will feel like Fall for the first half of the week, but a cold front will bring some winter-like temps later in the week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s for the northwest, the mid 30s for the southwest and the upper 30s for central and eastern Kansas.

Overnight, a cold front will move into northern Kansas. It will move to the south, into the southern half of the state Monday morning. This will be a weak front, so we won't get much cooler behind it. We'll also stay dry.

Highs on Monday will reach the 50s across the state. It will be mostly sunny with wind around 5-15 mph, in from the northeast.

We'll have lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s through Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a cold front will move into the state from the north. As this front moves into southern Kansas, showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. This could turn to a rain/snow mix overnight, ending by lunch time on Thursday.

Behind that front, it will get a lot colder. Highs will drop into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 56.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain, overnight light wintry mix.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 33 Morning rain/snow mix then mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.