Mild today, cooler Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. South winds will become gusty through the afternoon with highs mainly in the upper 40s and 50s.

A cold front will move through Kansas on Sunday, producing gusty northerly winds and and steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. No precipitation is expected for central or western Kansas with this cold front, however drizzle and light rain are possible across southeast Kansas. Wind gusts as high as 30-35 m.p.h. will be possible through Sunday afternoon.

Dry, but cloudy and much colder on Monday. Our next weather system will move into Kansas on Wednesday increasing our chances of rain and snow. It's too early to get into the specifics, but those details will become more clear by Monday.

Highs in the 30s and 40s Monday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 39.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, turning colder late in the day. Wind: W/N 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-20; diminishing. Low: 25.

Mon: High: 41 More clouds than sun.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy, chance of rain/snow.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy, colder.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.