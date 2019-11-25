Mild weather Monday gives way to winter on Tuesday in parts of Kansas

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a quiet start to the week, but that is going to change in a hurry. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s will climb into the 50s and 60s under a mainly sunny sky this afternoon.

The first of two winter storms to impact the state will arrive tonight and last through tomorrow. While south-central Kansas sees a strong wind and isolated rain showers, north and west Kansas will witness wind-driven snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for up to eight inches of snow in the northwest corner of the state. Travel on I-70 west of Hays will be hazardous, if not impossible on Tuesday.

After a brief break in the action on Wednesday, the second storm system will move through on Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. While this one won’t be as strong as the first one, more of the state can expect an impact. A wintry mix or light snow will fall on central Kansas Wednesday night with some accumulation possible. The wintry mix should quickly change to rain in Wichita on Thursday. Tricky travel in possible Thursday morning, but roads should be mostly wet during the afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mid. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: E/S 15-25g. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing, windy, and colder. Wind: SW/NW 20-30g. Low: 29.

Wed: High: 45. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 41. Low: 38. Wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Fri: High 59. Low: 41. Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 25. Partly cloudy, windy and colder.

Sun: High: 37. Low: 22. Mostly sunny, continued windy.