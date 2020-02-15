Mild weather continues Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay mild for a few more days, but cooler weather and a chance for snow for some will return soon.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s across the state. Fog will be possible late tonight into early Sunday morning across central and eastern Kansas.

Sunday, morning fog will clear in the afternoon and we'll become mostly sunny. Highs will reach the 50s with the wind staying mild, around 5-10 mph.

Highs will stay in the 50s on Monday, but a chance for a wintry mix (turning to snow) will be possible Monday night in western Kansas. This will build in from the west, ending on Tuesday.

Behind a cold front that will move in from the northwest on Monday, highs will drop back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We'll stay chilly, with highs in the low 40s, through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase with fog late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NW 5-15. High: 56.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.