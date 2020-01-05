Mild weather expected to continue

A breezy start to Sunday morning as winds have picked up behind a cold front moving across the state. We expect the winds to diminish through the middle of the day into the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The mild weather will continue through the week with a tranquil January weather pattern expected across the Plains. Our next weather maker comes in on Thursday as a cold front moves through Kansas. Still plenty of uncertainty in regards to precipitation chances with this weather system. Confidence is low that any precipitation will occur across central Kansas, while precipitation chances look higher over SE-Kansas into Missouri. Confidence is increasing that cooler temperatures are on the way for Friday, with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Another weather disturbance is possible on Friday and it could bring another chance of rain/snow to the area, but overall confidence is very low. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer in time to these possible events.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Gusty winds through midday, sunny. Wind: N 15-20; diminishing. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 2-5. Low: 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 51.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tue: High: 54 Sunny.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/flurries.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.