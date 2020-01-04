Mild weather is here to stay

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the weather will stay mild into the next week with isolated showers possible.

It's going to get chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The sky will stay clear and it will be breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Sunday, the sky will stay clear and our highs will stay mild. We'll reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind will be in from the north, around 10-15 mph, but we'll have gusts around 20-25 mph.

Sunshine will stick around through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, on Thursday. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible in central and eastern Kansas as the front rolls through. Behind the front, highs will drop back into the low 40s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10; gusty. High: 49.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 27 Sunny.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 41 Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 29 Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.