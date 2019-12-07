Mild weather won't last much longer

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front is coming that will put an end to the mild weather taking over the state this weekend.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 30s with a mostly clear sky. The wind will stay breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Tomorrow, the wind will die down some and our temps will stay mild. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. The wind will stay between 5-10 mph with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will move through the state Sunday night, bringing much cooler weather back to the state for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Flurries will be possible Monday morning, mainly in north central Kansas, leaving little to no accumulation.

We'll stay in the 40s through Thursday, then we'll rebound back into the 50s by the end of the week. We won't see a great chance for rain or snow at all over the next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 36.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 43.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 22 Sunny.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.