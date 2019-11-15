Mild weekend for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will be above normal for a change with much of Kansas set to see 60s for Saturday afternoon.

The morning will start off with temperatures in the 30s and south winds. By afternoon, winds will be gusty central and east, and should be turning to the north in western Kansas. Expect most of the state to see 60 degree weather.

Sunday will have a return to sunny skies and highs near 60. Winds will be backing down and turning to the west.

Next chance for rain may not come until the middle of next week. Right now, it looks as if central and south central Kansas will have the best chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 59 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 42 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 47 Increasing clouds; chance for late day showers/storms.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.