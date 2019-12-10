Mild work week, winter returns this weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll gradually get warmer over the next few days, but winter weather will return for the weekend.

It's going to stay cold tonight, with lows back into the 20s. We'll have a mostly clear sky with mild wind, from 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs getting warmer, back into the lower 50s for most of the state. It will be a little breezy, with gusts around 20-25 mph at times.

That warming trend will continue through the end of the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s by Friday.

Our next round of winter weather will move in for the weekend. We'll get cooler on Saturday, with increasing clouds, highs will drop back into the 40s. On Sunday, a wintry mix will be possible, turning to snow in the evening through Monday morning.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing and impacts of this weekend weather-maker, but we'll keep you updated as the week progresses.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 38.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 53.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 33. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 33. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 35. Low: 24. Wintry mix in the morning, then light snow.

Mon: High: 37. Low: 24. Morning snow showers, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 42. Low: 18. Mostly sunny.

