Milder days return to Kansas soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is just around the corner for Kansas. Most of the area will see above normal temperatures by Friday and the weekend.

Clouds will be returning to Kansas in the overnight hours with lows in the 20s. The wind will be shifting from south to northwest on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. A few sprinkles will pass across the area during the late morning and early afternoon.

Sunshine is back on Friday with highs pushing 60. It will get even warmer over the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy; PM sprinkles. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 60 Sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 33 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 43 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 35 Turning cloudy; chance for PM showers.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy.