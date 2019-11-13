Milder weather coming back to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Kansas will be in for milder weather to wrap up the week.

Some clouds will continue to pass through our skies overnight and lows will dip down into the 20s. Sunshine will carry us through the day on Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.

Look for south winds on Friday to push temperatures back up close to 60 in many areas. Wind gusts could approach 25-30 mph in many areas by Friday late morning and into the afternoon.

We will see a bunch of clouds coming in for Saturday, but it's very unlikely rain will fall in our area soon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 57 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 36 Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 40 Cloudy early, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 38 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.