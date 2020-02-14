Milder weather this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that gusty winds will continue into the night, which will continue to help temperatures stay steady or rise into Saturday morning. Although clouds will stick around into the night, it will stay dry.

Saturday morning will have lows in the 20s and 30s, but afternoon temperatures will be around 50. The winds will go down throughout the day.

Sunday looks a bit milder with increasing clouds. The winds will be lighter with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Although milder weather will be around into President's Day, much colder weather returns early next week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny for the afternoon. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 29.

Sun: High: 56 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 26 Turning mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 27 Partly cloudy and breezy.