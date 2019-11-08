Milder weekend followed by BIG drop

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with such mild weather slated for Kansas. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Skies will be clear Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Afternoon highs should be around 70 in central Kansas with mid 70s in the west. Expect light southwest winds.

Winds turn to the north for Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be dropping late in the afternoon as clouds begin increasing.

Some drizzle and flurries look to be on the way for early Monday. Highs will likely stay below freezing in most areas Monday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear but not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 44.

Sun: High: 65 Mostly sunny; turning breezy.

Mon: High: 33 Low: 29 AM mix, then turning partly cloudy. Windy

Tue: High: 39 Low: 13 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.